Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Luigi Mangione’s request, Karen Read’s defense, Bryan Kohberger’s witnesses
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
ATTENTION DEFICIT: Karen Read denies noticing confrontation between boyfriend and ATF agent hours before his death
DIGGING UP THE PAST: Key figures from Bryan Kohberger’s Pennsylvania youth summoned to Idaho for student murders trial
CAUSE OF DEATHS: Washington sheriff shares new photo of suspected killer dad amid manhunt in daughters’ triple murder
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
‘THAT STOOD OUT’: Witness in Karen Read trial describes ‘strange’ exchange between Jennifer McCabe and Read before John O’Keefe’s death
APPEARANCE GAME: Luigi Mangione’s team asks court to remove ‘shackles,’ bulletproof vest on UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect
SILENT STAND: Karen Read’s silence in murder trial raises stakes for defense
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
KEY DENIAL: Kelly Dever denies seeing key figures near Karen Read’s vehicle in ‘disaster’ testimony: expert
TEXT FALLOUT: Lead detective’s text messages cast shadow over Karen Read murder trial
COMING CLEAN: Man who served 36 years for wife’s murder forgives confessed killer in rare reconciliation
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB
JUSTICE BURIED: Indiana coroner says police ‘dropped the ball’ in Fox Hollow Farm serial killer case
COSTLY BATTLE: Karen Read sells home and taps retirement fund to pay mounting legal bills in second murder trial
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
FACE THE FIRE: Mother of slain Boston police officer sends wordless message to Karen Read in courtroom showdown