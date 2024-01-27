Fox News True Crime Newsletter: John Walsh returns, ‘Slender Man’ killer seeks release, ‘Gone Girl’ victory

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

ICONIC CRIME FIGHTER: ‘America’s Most Wanted’ host John Walsh has message for parents of Idaho murder victim.

ALARMING: 2 Missouri women found dead in the same firefighter’s home years apart.

GONE GIRL CASE: California couple vindicated after accusations of staged kidnapping.

GREEN RIVER KILLER: Last known victim identified nearly 40 years later.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

‘SLENDER MAN’ STABBING: One of the two young women convicted in sensational case lobbies for release.

VEGAS JUSTICE LEAGUE: How a deep-pocketed couple in Sin City is cracking unsolved crime cases nationwide.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

DENTIST OF DEATH: Grandmother captured at airport in connection with dentist son’s plot to kill former son-in-law.

BOOGEYMAN: ‘Indiana Slasher’ kept dark side hidden for almost 50 years.

DEATH STARE: Dinner guest reveals Google engineer’s bizarre behavior on night of wife’s murder.

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB