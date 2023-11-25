Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Gilgo Beach suspect finds killer pen pal, Marshals nab ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

Get the latest cases ripped from the headlines sent directly to your email, by subscribing here.

PEN PALS: Convicted “Happy Face” serial killer Keith Jesperson says he got a “vibe” about the Gilgo Beach case after receiving a letter from suspect Rex Heuermann…continue reading here

‘WANTED’ LONG ENOUGH: Authorities captured “Most Wanted” fugitive Sean Williams, who is accused of raping women and children, after a weeks-long manhunt up and down the East Coast…read more here

SAY CHEESE: Idaho judge grants Bryan Kohberger’s request to kick media cameras out of courtroom – with a twist…read more here

PSYCHO SWORDSMAN: Jurors find deranged California man guilty of beheading a mother of two…read more here

SOUND THE ALARM: Former ‘Amber Alert’ suspect accused of murdering a man she met online before her 18th birthday…read more here

SELF-REFLECTION: Murder suspect arrested after muttering to himself when cops left him alone in jailhouse interrogation room…read more here

BEATEN TO DEATH: Laguna Beach bartender accused of killing waitress with fire extinguisher…read more here

MASSACRE MOTIVATION: Louisville bank shooter wanted to kill ‘upper-class white people’ to highlight lax gun laws, journal revealed…read more here

JUSTICE SERVED? Well-connected serial rape suspect released after sweetheart deal…read more here

BETRAYED BY MOM: Woman accused of shooting two young sons in the head says ‘it was an accident’…read more here