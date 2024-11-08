Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Daniel Penny trial, Bryan Kohberger death penalty, Menendez resentencing
MENENDEZ MURDERS: What George Gascon’s election loss means for upcoming resentencing.
DEATH SPIRAL: Bryan Kohberger’s fight against capital punishment gets day in court, expert skeptical.
HELL BROKE LOOSE: South Carolina pastor arrested after confrontation with protesters over wife’s death.
TIL DEATH DO US PART: Husband of missing mom Suzanne Simpson charged with murder.
FINE PRINT: Karen Read claims murder charge in police officer boyfriend’s death is double jeopardy.
CUTTHROAT: Judge denies crucial request from Marine vet’s lawyers in subway chokehold case.