Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Brian Laundrie’s parents in new bodycam, Bryan Kohberger in new courthouse
‘NOT TALKING’: Bodycam shows Brian Laundrie’s parents refuse to help police after Gabby Petito missing person report.
THE NEW BLACK: Bryan Kohberger makes first Boise courthouse appearance as defense wages jumpsuit war.
DRESSED TO KILL: Idaho student murders suspect asks new judge for courthouse wardrobe exception.
KILLER MOM: Susan Smith brags from behind bars in bid for early release from prison.
HEATED WORDS: Read slain Microsoft executive’s warning email to ex-wife now accused of murder.
KILLER CONFESSIONS: Menendez brother slams new show for ‘dishonest portrayal.’
‘MASTER MANIPULATOR’: California cult committed brutal murders, detective says.
‘ZERO REMORSE’: Teen murder suspect on trial for gunning down mother learns fate.
