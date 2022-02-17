Fox News: Russian pullback disputed

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MORE, NOT LESS – The State Department on Wednesday hit back on Russian claims it is reducing its troop size along the Ukrainian border and said the U.S. is concerned by the “great deal of propaganda and disinformation.” Earlier this week Russian officials claimed it would be reducing its force size along Ukraine’s border after amassing roughly 150,000 troops and deploying 30,000 soldiers into neighboring Belarus. Continue reading …

“MANUFACTURING A SITUATION” – EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, reacting to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that the original Trump-Russia probe was about “manufacturing a situation” around Donald Trump and his associates in an effort to tie them to the Kremlin, calling activities surrounding the origins of the investigation a “masterclass in deception.” Continue reading …

PRAYERS HALTED – A Michigan county board stopped holding prayers before legislative meetings last month, and a Christian conservative legal organization argued that the board caved under incomplete information from a secularist nonprofit, despite the Supreme Court’s repeated approvals of the longstanding practice. Continue reading …

AMERICAN SUPPORT – Canadian truckers who have stood their ground at the U.S.-Canada border — both physically and philosophically — have enthusiastic support from some big-rig drivers here in our country even as the police push in. Continue reading …

ADAMS: NYC RULE ‘UNFAIR’ – New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday said he believes the city’s rule barring Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving from playing in NBA home games because he’s unvaccinated is “unfair” since visiting unvaccinated players can play, according to reports. Continue reading …

The Canadian House of Commons erupted in condemnation Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to a Jewish member of Parliament by accusing members of the opposing Conservative Party of “standing with people who wave swastikas.” Watch now …

HILLARY’S DURHAM TWEET – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacted to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing, criticizing former President Trump and Fox News for “desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones.” “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” Clinton tweeted Wednesday. So it’s a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie,” Clinton tweeted. Continue reading …

MASK TIME OUT – The family of a fourth-grade elementary school student in New Jersey told Fox News Digital that their daughter, Maci Young, was put into an adjoining room next to the nurse’s office recently when the child would not wear a mask at school. After the incident, their daughter was sent home from school that day. Continue reading …

FAA LEADER QUITS – The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is stepping down. Stephen Dickson, a former pilot and executive with Delta Air Lines, cited separation from his family during the coronavirus pandemic as his reason for resigning. He led the agency since August 2019. He reportedly told President Biden, “It is time to go home.” Continue reading …

IRAN DEAL – A group of House Republicans wrote to President Biden warning against another nuclear deal with Iran, saying such a deal without lawmakers’ approval would “meet the same fate” as former President Barack Obama’s deal with the country. Continue reading …

DIANA ALLOCCO – It doesn’t seem possible we’ve weathered an entire year since that bleak day last Feb. 17 when at 12:06 p.m. Eastern the inevitable-yet-shocking announcement was broadcast to the world: Rush Limbaugh had passed away. The radio titan returned his borrowed talent to God. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY – Pediatricians call it “breath-holding spells.” It is when children hold their breath when upset until they experience syncope, or passing out. The media in Washington appears close to a collective faint over the recent filings of Special Counsel John Durham Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – When I met P.J. O’Rourke for the first time in the late ’80s at the American Spectator’s offices, I was an assistant, and he showed up to see the important people (Bob, Wlady, Andy) and we headed to the Keyhole Inn, a few blocks away. I tagged along because I was a fanboy, maybe 21. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS – There are few things as freeing as an emergency. There are also few things as dangerous as an emergency. For two years now, to varying degrees the people of the United States and Canada have been living under emergency rules. On Monday, in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a new state of national emergency, not because of COVID this time, but because of the supposed threat posed by truckers protesting COVID restrictions. Continue reading …

REP. CHIP ROY AND TONY PERKINS – While most Americans were still asleep Monday morning, Finnish member of Parliament Paivi Rasanen and Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola entered a courtroom in Helsinki, Finland. They are on trial for their faith in court proceedings that began three weeks ago, concluding an almost three-year-long campaign of legal harassment from the Finnish government. They and the prosecution made their final arguments Tuesday. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 88 – A recent Home Builders Institute report found a severe shortage of construction workers has negatively impacted the housing market. Over two million new construction workers, or 61,000 new hires a month, would be needed to meet demand. More than half of the payroll construction workers earn more than $50,460 annually which is nearly double what most residents earn on the South Side of Chicago. Continue reading …

SCHOOL BOARDS UNDER FIRE – Reuters was the latest outlet to publish an apparent defense of liberal school boards amid the national movement of parents wanting to play a bigger role in their children’s education due to controversial, race-based curricula. Continue reading …

GIUFFRE FALLOUT – Prince Andrew will never be restored to a “position on the balcony” after he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to Hollywood publicist R. Couri Hay. Continue reading …

CNN LOATHES CUOMO – Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is loathed within the network he was once the face of as his stormy exit continues to generate casualties. Continue reading …

CONSTRUCTION INFLATION – Like many consumers, U.S. homebuilders are feeling an inflation pinch as the industry stares down rising costs and ongoing supply chain delays. Continue reading …

“It’s all about race with him [NYC Mayor Eric Adams]. It’s always been that way. He was a supporter of Farrakhan in the ’90s.”

– CURTIS SLIWA

