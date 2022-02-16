Fox News: Hillary noncommittal on spying claims

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

HILLARY NONCOMMITTAL – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions as to whether or not her presidential campaign spied on former President Donald Trump. “Did you pay to spy on the Trump campaign,” Hillary was asked by a Daily Mail reporter in New York City on Tuesday. “When are you going to comment on the spying allegations, Hillary?” Continue reading …

TRUMP’S TAKE – The mainstream media spent years fixated on alleged collusion between Donald Trump and Russia but have largely downplayed or otherwise ignored the court filing from Special Counsel John Durham as part of his investigation into the origins of the sprawling Russia probe.Continue reading …

CHRIS CUOMO REPORT – CNN’s Chris Cuomo was initially suspended for attempting to protect his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. However, he was terminated after a sexual misconduct allegation against him during his time at ABC News. Continue reading …

MISSING GIRL FOUND – Police in Saugerties, N.Y. recovered 6-year-old Paislee Shultis in her noncustodial parents’ home Monday. Shultis was found alive in a hidden alcove after being last seen in 2019. Continue reading …

FAMILY FIGHTS BACK – Bob Saget’s family filed a lawsuit Tuesday attempting to block officials from releasing further information regarding the comedian’s cause of death “in order to protect” their “privacy,” one of the family’s attorneys said. Continue reading …

VIDEO OF THE DAY

A video of a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds crashed into the ground in Mexico, a phenomenon that shook the internet last week. Experts say it is not the result of 5G but a naturally occurring instinct in the species. . Watch now …

POLITICS

AMERICAN BACKING – The “Freedom Convoy” of Canadian truckers that have been peacefully protesting in their country for weeks over the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates have received significant support from Americans, according to the crowdfunding site currently facilitating donations to the group. Continue reading …

DOJ NEEDS TO DECLASSIFY – Former President Trump, during an exclusive interview with Fox News, said the Justice Department should “absolutely” declassify remaining records related to the original Trump-Russia probe, “especially in light” of Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing. Continue reading …

CRIME STOPPERS – Several violent crimes have been thwarted in past months and years by legal gun owners who have taken matters into their own hands when faced with life-threatening situations, such as armed carjackings and mall shootings. Continue reading …

PSAKI SPEAKS – White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday blamed “hate-filled rhetoric and language” around the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic as a driving force behind an uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Continue reading …

CANADIAN OUTRAGE – Freedom Convoy spokesman Benjamin Dichter told Sean Hannity Tuesday: “When I say peacefully protesting, I would call it more of a demonstration because what are we guilty of? Some trucks parked illegally? Okay, I’m not sure that that warrants the response from the government. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

OPINION

JASON CHAFFETZ – The bombshell revelations filed late last week by Special Counsel John Durham, and ignored by most of the mainstream media, could have profound implications on Americans’ ability to trust our institutions. Continue reading …

GREGG JARRETT – The stunning revelation that lawyers for the Hillary Clinton campaign paid a computer technology company to surveil a sitting president, Donald Trump, shows that more than half a dozen crimes may have been committed to advance the false accusation that he colluded with Russia. Continue reading …

GORDON CHANG – The Chinese regime is hiding no more. At the Winter Olympics, a proud – and arrogant – ruling group is flaunting an image the world abhors. Beijing, for instance, chose Qi Fabao as a torchbearer. The colonel, a “Galwan Valley border clash hero” according to Communist Party media, led a surprise attack on the night of June 15, 2020, deep in Indian-controlled territory in the Himalayas. Twenty Indian troopers were killed, and Qi suffered a four-inch gash on his forehead. Continue reading …

MIKE BERRY – The purge has begun. Thus far, three branches of the military — the Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps — have discharged more than 650 members due to their objection to the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate. The Army recently announced it will soon join those branches. Kicking out hundreds, possibly thousands, of service members because of their beliefs is not only devastating to troop morale, but also harms our national security interests. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT – America can’t sit this one out. Backed up by China, Putin has yanked fresh U.S. military forces into Europe. As months go by, the U.S. will be stretched thin covering NATO’s eastern flank plus the Pacific where China looms. Add in seven percent annual inflation, and it’s a huge cost in the defense budget. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 87 – These days it is not hard to let the feeling creep in Americans do not care for one another. According to a 2019 Pew Research survey, 79% of Americans have “far too little” or “too little” confidence in each other, and 64% agree the “level of trust in each other has been shrinking.” Perhaps the more revealing statistic is 70% of these Americans believe that “low trust in each other makes it harder to solve the country’s problems.” Sadly, these numbers may be even worse today due to the pandemic.Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

IN OTHER NEWS

ROBBINS WAY – Well-known life strategist and No. 1 best-selling author Tony Robbins has just released a new book, “Life Force” and has made numerous media appearances — including on Fox News Channel — to discuss why he spent the last three years writing it and how he’s used regenerative medicine to address a devastating personal injury. Continue reading …

BALDWIN WAITS – It’s “a waiting game” when it comes to whether or not Alec Baldwin will see the inside of a courtroom regarding the wrongful death lawsuit he is now facing, according to legal experts. Continue reading …

HOTTEST INFLATION – American consumers are grappling with the hottest inflation in a generation. Some parts are seeing steeper price increases than others. Continue reading …

YEEZY UNDERSTANDS – Kanye West is getting hip to the times of text interaction.The Yeezy boss is going on record admitting that his non-verbal written communication could use some work after he said some people pointed out to him that writing in all-capitalization could be misinterpreted by the receiver of the message. Continue reading …

TYRESE GIBSON’S MOTHER DIES – Tyrese Gibson, the “Fast and Furious” actor, took to Instagram Monday to announce the death of his mother, who reportedly had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

“And don’t expect help from the Dems, either. They literally doubt that women exist. Hell, AOC just blamed the crime surge on the expired child tax credit.”

– GREG GUTFELD

