Fox News crew harassed, chased by angry mob while reporting on protests outside White House

Rioting crowds stoked by the death of a black man at the apparent hand of a Minneapolis cop turned their rage on journalists Friday, attacking a Fox News crew outside the White House in a harrowing scene captured on video.

Fox News reporter Leland Vittert was reporting on protests with two crewmembers when masked protesters stole their microphone, sprayed them with water and chased them in video captured by the Daily Caller.

“Imagine what it’s like to be a black man, feeling like this every f***ing day,” a woman is seen shouting at the crew as they hurried away, surrounded by a growing mob.

Vittert and his crew appeared to avoid serious injury.

Hours earlier, the White House had been on lockdown as protests and riots escalated around the country. Fox News journalists and other members of the press were moved inside for a brief period with approximately a dozen reporters sheltered inside the West Wing.

The ongoing protests are in reaction to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis May 25 after a white officer pinned him down by pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and on Friday was charged with murder. Three other police officers were also fired but have not been charged.

Large-scale rioting broke out Friday night across the U.S., from New York City and Washington, D.C., to Chicago; Columbus, Ohio, Louisville, Ky., and Dallas, to San Jose, Calif.; Los Angeles and Portland, Ore.

In Atlanta, demonstrators spray-painted and broke windows of CNN’s Atlanta headquarters. One protester climbed up onto the CNN building and waived a “black lives matter” sign as hundreds of other protesters pelted police with bottles.