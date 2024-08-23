Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Dems’ antisemitism problem on display at convention

Fox News’ “Antisemitism Exposed” newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– AOC slams Dem convention for not being more sympathetic to anti-Israel agitators- Anne Bayefksy: UN completes Hamas’ ‘circle of bloodshed’ in wake of Oct. 7- Nancy Pelosi’s interview with Stephen Colbert goes south

TOP STORY: Two days after she addressed the Democratic National Convention, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the party to “center” Palestinians and affirm “shared humanity” on both sides of the ongoing conflict. “Just as we must honor the humanity of [Israelis taken hostage], so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment,” Ocasio-Cortez said via social media on Wednesday. “To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians.”

VIDEO:As anti-Israel agitators stage demonstrations near the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago this week, advocates of Israel have created a unique art exhibit to honor the victims of Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel. “Hostage Square Chicago” was unveiled Tuesday about a mile down the road from the United Center, which is hosting the DNC this week.

SUMMONED TO APPEAR: The House of Representatives issued subpoenas to several Columbia University officials as part of an ongoing antisemitism investigation. Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., issued six subpoenas to school personnel, including interim president, Katrina Armstrong, and the Co-Chairs and Vice Chairs of the University’s Board of Trustees, as part of the ongoing effort to address antisemitism at Columbia University.

“CIRCLE OF BLOODSHED”: Columnist Anne Bayefsky writes that the United Nations finishes what Hamas started in a “division of labor” that goes back decades. “First comes the physical annihilation of Jews. Second comes the use of the United Nations to deny the Jewish state the right to defend itself and to enable repeats of step one until the goal is accomplished,” writes Bayefsky, president of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust.

PELOSI PROTESTED : Anti-Israel agitators interrupted late-night host Stephen Colbert’s interview with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she was discussing President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. “Please don’t interrupt my guest,” Colbert said. “Madame Speaker, we’re a live show, and we have to go at this point. Please come again and we can continue the conversation.”

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Refusals to impose basic discipline, hold bad actors accountable, and restore order on campus in the face of disruptions, violence, and hate will make life worse for all students, including Jewish students,” House Ways and Means and the Education and the Workforce committees in a letter to 10 high-profile colleges.

