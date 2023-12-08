Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: College presidents slammed for equating antisemitism, Islamophobia

Fox News’ “Antisemitism Exposed” newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– College presidents grilled over antisemitism on campus decry Islamophobia despite scant evidence- EXCLUSIVE: Jewish employees at TikTok share details of hostile, antisemitic work environment- Harvard president’s attempt to ‘clean up’ antisemitism statement flops on social media

TOP STORY: The presidents of three of the nation’s most prestigious universities equated Islamophobia as a problem on par with antisemitism in their Capitol Hill testimony this week. But little evidence exists that Muslim students face anything like the disturbing wave of hatred being directed at Jews on their campuses. National statistics show Jews are the target of 60% of all religious-based hate crimes despite making up just 2.4% of the population.

VIDEO: Former Miss Israel and Miss World Linor Abargil shares her outrage at women’s groups who have stayed silent on the sexual crimes against Israeli women and girls. “Today I feel so ashamed that I was a part of [the United Nations] and any other women’s organizations that are so silent and didn’t condemn Hamas even once,” Abargil told Fox News this week.

‘TOO LATE NOW’: Harvard University faced even more intense backlashover President Dr. Claudine Gay’s attempt to clean up controversial comments about antisemitism. Gay issued a statement Wednesday clarifying that the university has a staunch position against calls for violence against the Jewish community, after she seemed to equivocate on the issue while testifying before Congress the previous day. During her congressional testimony, Gay was repeatedly asked if calling for the genocide of Jews was against Harvard policy. She didn’t give a clear answer.

TURN A BLIND EYE: Jewish and Israeli employees of the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok are beginning to speak out about an increasingly hostile and insecure work environment, including harassment, personal attacks and even boycotts, since Hamas carried out its brutal massacre in Israel Oct. 7. In interviews with Fox Business, Jewish employees said they have received little support from senior management since the terror attack. Jewish employees said antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments are expressed freely by other employees on the company’s internal chat system.

FLIP FLOP: Columbia University admitted that a student-led discussion aimed at justifying Hamas’ October 7 massacre as a “Palestinian counteroffensive” happened Wednesday despite the school’s efforts to shut the event down, sparking concern among Jewish students. Jewish students fearing for their safety after the event took place said to Fox News Digital that they were told they could take classes remotely. Meanwhile, organizers of an event to commemorate the start of Hanukkah, which began Thursday evening, was postponed until next week.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “At this rate we’re 1 step away from the Ivy Leagues offering courses on how 9/11 was actually the Jews fault. Not that this will make a huge difference but moving forward I will not hire any student who graduates from any of these schools until these Deans step down.” Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

– Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here.