Fourth Texas migrant bus arrives in DC near US Capitol

A fourth bus transporting migrants from Texas who crossed the U.S. border illegally arrived in the nation’s capital Saturday.

The bus, transporting approximately 10 passengers, arrived near Union Station in Washington D.C. Saturday morning. Passengers were dropped off at the same area as previous envoys – blocks away from the Capitol and directly in front of the city’s central train station.

The Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), a social services organization, arrived to support the migrants as they disembarked.

CARECEN provided the migrant group with food and water, then took them to Union Station to eat and use the bathroom.

The busloads of migrants have been a continued campaign by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has told journalists that the White House has failed to take the problem of illegal immigration into Southern states seriously.

Texas began sending an unspecified number of buses en route to Washington, D.C., on April 8, following Abbott’s statement that Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) officials would be transporting migrants released in Texas communities to the nation’s capital.

The White House initially described it as a “publicity stunt,” with many assuming the governor would not follow through. The Friday bus carried approximately 30 migrants.

Abbott has been highly critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis, stating that the federal government has failed in properly assessing the border situation.

During remarks at a ceremony for a Texas Department of Safety Memorial, Abbott stated more than 1.6 million people had crossed the border into Texas illegally in the last 15 months.

The legality of Abbott’s move to send migrant buses to Washington, D.C., remains in question, however. The 2012 Supreme Court case, Arizona v. the United States, established states could not make their own immigration policies.

Abbott’s transportation of unlawful migrants to another area of the country is not unique. The federal government has transported thousands of migrants across the country to different states via bus and plane, often without warning or public acknowledgement.

The Biden administration recently resumed sending charter flights of migrants to an airport in suburban New York.

The effort, first highlighted in October by the New York Post, is reported to have resumed as illegal immigrants continue to pour into the country, according to a report from the Post Friday.

Members of the Post’s staff “watched as a group of migrant teens got off an Avelo Airlines plane” at the airport around 9:25 p.m. Thursday and “boarded three waiting buses that drove off about 50 minutes later,” the report stated.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.