Four people killed in Los Angeles murder-suicide shooting: Police

Four people were killed in Los Angeles Saturday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to police.

Los Angeles Police officers responded to the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. following a report of a shooting.

Officers located four people who were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the shooting was a murder-suicide, Los Angeles Police said.

There was no answer when the officers arrived at the scene and knocked at the door, according to police.

Police forced their way into the home and a survivor of the shooting pointed them toward three victims who died from gunshot wounds: a man in his late 40s and two women — one in her late 40s and another who was about 80-years-old.

Officers also found a man in his late 80s in a different area of the home who was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe this man shot the three others.

“The witness was inside and fortunately was not harmed during the incident and was able to barricade themselves and call the police,” Los Angeles Police Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a press briefing.

The identities of the deceased and the gunman’s possible motive were not immediately released.

