Four missing Texas children found, suspect may still be at large

Four Texas children abducted and considered in grave danger have been found hours after an Amber Alert was issued for them.

The alert was issued Sunday morning for Gabriella Garcia, 10; Julian Garcia, 7; Sebastian Garcia, 3; and Giovanna Garcia, 2, who had been missing for several days.

The four children were last seen the evening of Dec. 15 in an Austin neighborhood, according to KXAN, the NBC TV station in Austin.

In order to issue the Amber Alert, law enforcement must believe that the child or children are in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

The children were reportedly unharmed, and the alert has been canceled.

The matter is being handled civilly through Child Protective Services, KWTX, the CBS TV station in Waco reported.

Police have not said if they detained Cesar Giovanna Garcia, the 32-year-old suspect wanted in relation to the kidnapping.

Garcia reportedly has several previous arrests and charges dating back to 2008, including theft, evading arrest, driving with a suspended license and multiple assaults.

Garcia was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15100 truck with a Texas license plate of NNM1622 in the Austin area.