Four Memphis firefighters in critical condition, 1 other person after pickup and fire engine collide

Four Memphis firefighters were transported to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night following a vehicular crash that left one other person injured, according to the Memphis Police Department.

At approximately 8:19 p.m., a pickup truck collided with a fire engine in the southern party of the city leaving the four firefighters and a person in the other vehicle severely injured.

The firefighters were rushed to Regional One Hospital, a general hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, FOX 13 of Memphis reported.

Photos of the crash show the front of the truck completely smashed in and all of its windows broken.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Memphis Police said.