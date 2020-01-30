Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos, has died, his attorney Norm Pattis said Thursday night.

Dulos, 52, had been in critical condition from carbon monoxide poisoning at Jacobi Medical Center in New York City.

“To those who contend that Mr. Dulos’ death reflects a consciousness of guilt, we say no,” Pattis said.

He had declined to comment on his client’s condition earlier in the day but on Wednesday said Dulos was in “dire” condition.

Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos had five children together ranging in age from 8 to 13. The kids have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City ever since their mother disappeared last May after dropping them off at their school in New Canaan, Conn.

In a court filing Thursday, Pattis said a note had been found in Fotis Dulos’ suburban home in which he “declared his innocence of the infamous and heinous crimes that the state has accused him of and claimed his lawyers have the evidence to prove it.”

Pattis and another attorney, Kevin Smith, held a vigil at the hospital earlier Thursday. Dulos’ relatives from Greece were believed to be at the hospital.

The day Dulos was found unresponsive in his garage, he had been scheduled to appear before a judge on concerns surrounding the circumstances of his $6 million bond. The insurance company that secured his bond had questioned the assets Dulos used. He used six properties as collateral, but the insurer discovered one of the properties went into foreclosure this past December.

KRISTIN SMART INVESTIGATION: COPS SEIZE 2 VANS BELONGING TO PRIMARY SUSPECT’S FAMILY

Dulos was arrested for the third time earlier this month in connection to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. He was charged with felony murder, murder and kidnapping. His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and Kent Mawhinney, a local lawyer who represented Dulos in a civil case, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Last week, a Connecticut judge ordered Dulos to strict home confinement after allegations surfaced he took items from a makeshift memorial for Jennifer Dulos. The judge told Fotis Dulos that if he violated the conditions of his release again, he would double the bond to $12 million.

Piercing together what might have happened to Jennifer Dulos has taken investigators on an exhaustive nine-month, multistate probe involving K-9s, state police, drones and even a New York State Police helicopter. They’ve rooted through tons of trash at a Hartford dump and looked in high grassy areas as well as in shallow ponds for the missing mother.

In a 35-page arrest warrant, investigators alleged Jennifer Dulos was killed at her home on May 24 between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. That same day, surveillance footage showed someone in a dark hoodie riding a bike that looked like Fotis Dulos’ from childhood toward Jennifer Dulos’ New Canaan home. Surveillance video also showed someone driving Dulos’ car leaving her house at 10:25 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators also said Fotis Dulos’ DNA was discovered on the doorknob of the mudroom in Jennifer Dulos’ home as well as in a garbage bag police recovered from a trash can in Hartford, where investigators claimed Dulos dumped evidence of his crime.

Other items listed in the affidavit allegedly linking Dulos to the crime included bloodied zip ties.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News’ Laura Ingle contributed to this report.