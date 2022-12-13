Fort Stewart suspect in custody after soldier killed in shooting at Georgia Army post

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a shooting that killed a soldier at Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army post in Georgia, on Monday morning.

Fort Stewart did not immediately name the suspected shooter or the soldier who died. The Second Brigade complex was briefly locked down during the incident, officials there said.

Contacted by Fox News Digital, Kevin Larson, a spokesman for Fort Stewart Public Affairs, said, “We will release additional information once we can.”

PATTI LABELLE RUSHED OFF MILWAUKEE THEATER STAGE OVER APPARENT BOMB THREAT: VIDEO

Before 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s verified account tweeted out similar information.

“An incident is occurring on Fort Stewart. EMS are on location at a building in the 2nd ABCT complex responding to what has been described as a shooting,” the tweet said. “Law enforcement has a suspect in custody.”

A news release from Fort Stewart elaborated: “The soldier’s identity will be released following completion of the next-of-kin notification process.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It went on to say, “The suspect in the shooting was apprehended by Fort Stewart law enforcement at the scene and transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s custody. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.”

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing and Liz Friden contributed to this report.