Two people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after the home of former Virginia governor and U.S. senator Chuck Robb was engulfed in flames, according to reports.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue units responded to the blaze tearing through the first floor of a large home in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A second alarm was called early Wednesday and additional units arrived from the Arlington and Montgomery County fire departments for assistance.

The small mansion near the Potomac River has belonged to Robb and his wife Lynda, who is the daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, since 1973, local outlets Inside Nova, WTOP and WJLA reported, all citing Fairfax County property records. The home was most recently appraised at being worth $3.4 million.