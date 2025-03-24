Former US Attorney Jessica Aber had ‘medical issue’ prior to unexpected death: source

​

The former United States attorney who was found dead over the weekend had suffered from a “longstanding medical issue,” Fox News has learned.

The body of Jessica D. Aber, 43, was discovered at an Alexandria, Virginia, residence on Saturday. Authorities did not release details about her death, but a family friend told Fox News on Sunday that the decedent suffered from a chronic medical condition.

“Police believe the death was the result of a longstanding medical issue,” the source said.

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) wrote on Saturday that it had received a call about an “unresponsive woman” at around 9:18 a.m. that morning.

“As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death,” the APD’s statement read. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death.”

Aber worked as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025, having been appointed by former President Joe Biden. She stepped down from her position on Jan. 20, the same day that President Donald Trump took office, and called her role “an honor beyond measure” in her resignation letter.

“I am deeply grateful to senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership,” the attorney wrote. “I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust.”

In a statement posted on X Saturday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed her condolences over Aber’s death.

“The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic,” Bondi wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.”

Authorities are actively investigating Aber’s death.