Former US ambassador charged with spying for Cuba, Muslim-Americans abandon Biden and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

SECRET AGENT – US ambassador, longtime diplomat arrested in Miami, charged with spying for Cuba. Continue reading …

ABANDONING BIDEN – President’s 2024 campaign facing growing pressure from Muslim-Americans upset over handling of Israel-Hamas war. Continue reading …

PROBE PUSHING FORWARD – House committees leading impeachment inquiry to hear critical testimony this month. Continue reading …

WORLD ‘ON FIRE’ – Graham dismisses Liz Cheney’s Trump concerns, warns Biden re-election would pose great danger. Continue reading …

TAXPAYER BEWARE – IRS move could carry hefty cost for some taxpayers. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘UNATTAINABLE’ – Biden facing House vote to strike down ‘radical’ EV plans. Continue reading …

STATE OF THE RACE – 2024 contenders push to pick up Tim Scott’s endorsement, donors. Continue reading …

‘SHOCKING’ – Dem fundraising juggernaut facilitates donations to Hamas-sympathizing groups. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF MONEY’ – Office of Management and Budget urges Congress to act on providing more resources to Ukraine. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘WE NEED MORE’ – MSNBC staffers deeply disappointed, worried about cancellation of Mehdi Hasan, insider says. Continue reading …

‘POOR JOURNALISM’ – Viral Israeli spokesman discusses ‘frustrating’ media narrative following deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Continue reading …

IN THE AFTERMATH – George Santos movie in the works from HBO following congressional expulsion. Continue reading …

OPINION

LAUREN DeBELLIS APPELL –Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce help people see daylight in dark times. Continue reading …

LEE COHEN – Who is really behind latest attack on Britain’s royals? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HOLLYWOOD FLOP – Actors admit to their mistakes on the big screen. Continue reading …

‘LARGER-THAN-LIFE HERO’ – Jack Carr remembers WWII ace Gregory ‘Pappy’ Boyington, born on this day in 1912. Continue reading …

COMMON GROUND – Sharpton, Gingrich team up against Medicare cutback. Continue reading …

NECK AND NECK – Young giraffe can’t quite get the drink of water it was hoping for – check this out! See video …

WATCH

KENNEDY – Christmas shopping may not be so merry this year. See video …

DAVID FRIEDMAN – The Middle East went ‘sideways’ under Biden. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

