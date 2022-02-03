Former Tennessee firefighter charged with arson, vandalism after multiple fires, authorities say

A former Tennessee firefighter has been arrested after an investigation found that he intentionally set multiple fires inside a structure last week, authorities said.

Jason W. Greer, 40, of Lexington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson, vandalism, filing a false report, and burglary, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

TBI special agents determined Greer intentionally set the fires inside a structure in the 180 block of McLeary Road in Jackson on Saturday, the agency said.

Greer was a full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department.

He has since been fired from the fire department in Madison County and suspended from the Henderson County Fire Department, according to authorities.

Greer was booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond was expected to be set during his first court appearance. Additional charges could be filed.