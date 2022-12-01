Former student at Missouri Military Academy files personal injury lawsuit against school

A former student at the Missouri Military Academy alleges in a lawsuit that school administrators did nothing to stop routine beatings he suffered at the school.

The student filed a personal injury lawsuit this week against the school in Mexico, Missouri, which is a college preparatory military boarding school for boys in grades 7-12.

The student alleges in the lawsuit that he attempted suicide in January 2021 to avoid having to return to the school, KMIZ-TV reported.

MMA President Richard Geraci said in a statement Wednesday that the allegations in the lawsuit are “wholly unfounded” and the Academy intends to defend itself.

He said the academy has “established procedures and documented training to ensure the prohibition of bullying, hazing and other inappropriate conduct.”

The boy, who attended the school between 2018 and 2021, said he was first attacked within weeks of starting at the academy and the beatings occurred “nearly weekly.”

The petition also claims the school had a yearly tradition of a “purge,” in which younger students were beaten by “commanders,” “platoon sergeants,” “platoon leader” and/or “executive officer.”