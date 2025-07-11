Former public school teacher, 33, charged after ‘prolonged pattern of abuse’ with teen boy

​

A former South Carolina teacher was charged with having a prolonged inappropriate relationship with a teenage boy.

Nicole Ballew Callaham, 33, turned herself in to the Anderson County Detention Center Thursday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Detectives began investigating Callaham in May and found that the alleged misconduct began in 2021 and continued for at least two years.

Callaham, a teacher at the time, began “grooming behavior” with the boy in his early teen years, authorities said.

“The relationship intensified as she reportedly signed the student out of school, transported him to practices and served as a supervisor for after-school activities,” the sheriff’s office said. “These repeated interactions led to a prolonged pattern of abuse, which was corroborated by search warrants and ongoing cooperation with the victim’s family.”

The boy came forward after turning 18, “following time spent processing the experience and trauma associated with the abuse,” authorities said.

In addition to the charges in Anderson County, the Greenville City Police Department has brought similar charges against Callaham.

The alleged conduct extended into its jurisdiction when the boy attended school in Greenville. Callaham has resigned from Anderson School District Five.

