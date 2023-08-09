Former police officer receives 1-year prison sentence for fatal off-duty car crash in Memphis

A former police officer must serve one year in prison in a car crash that killed two people while he was off duty in Memphis, Tennessee, court records showed Tuesday.

Antonio Marshall, 29, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the 2021 crash that killed Travis Parham, 19, and Wallace Morris, 42.

Marshall was sentenced to five years in prison, with four years of the term suspended, court documents showed. He also must serve four years of probation.

The Memphis Police Department had said Marshall was off-duty and driving his Dodge Charger 99 mph when he hit the Pontiac Bonneville with Parham and Morris inside.

The collision split the Bonneville in half.

Five seconds before the crash, Marshall was going 114 mph on a street where the speed limit was 45 mph, police said.

A judge had ordered a mental evaluation for Marshall. At the time, Marshall’s lawyer said he was “crushed and devastated for the families of the victims.”