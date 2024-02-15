Former Penn State University professor accused of crimes involving animals facing additional charges

A former Penn State University professor who is already facing bestiality charges involving a dog was slapped with additional charges on Monday after investigators discovered dozens of videos of him engaging in lewd acts at a public park.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, was caught last summer exposing himself and performing lewd acts with a dog at Rothrock State Forest in Huntingdon County.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show he is facing additional charges of open lewdness, indecent exposure, criminal trespassing, burglary, and disorderly conduct for offenses committed in May 2023.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) opened an investigation last year when surveillance footage captured a man – later identified as Matsoukas – engaging in “lewd acts” around the parking lot and restroom of a trail, FOX 43 reported.

Investigators executed a search warrant for Matsoukas’ home and discovered three iPads containing more than 30 videos of Matsoukas committing indecent exposure, masturbation, burglary, and criminal trespassing in a public area, according to the station.

Matsoukas, who’d been with Penn State University since 1991, told investigators he performed the acts to “blow off steam.”

Penn State University told Fox News Digital that Matsoukas has been relieved of his responsibilities and has been put on leave. DCNR said it would not comment on pending legal matters.

Fox News Digital did not immediately hear back from Matsoukas’ attorney for comment.