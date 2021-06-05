Former Ohio doctor gets 22 years for luring underage girls to hotels for sex

A disgraced Ohio doctor who budgeted $2,000 a month to lure underage girls to hotels for sex has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by a federal judge — who blasted the perv’s sick scheme as “disgusting.”

Albert Aiad-Toss, a 53-year-old former emergency room physician in Youngstown and Ashland, used Snapchat to recruit six girls between the ages of 12 and 15 for sex at hotels in June 2019, federal prosecutors in Ohio said Thursday.

Aiad-Toss paid the young girls as much as $500 for sex — and plied them with alcohol, clothing, sex toys and lingerie, court documents show.

It was all part of what a judge called his “disgusting” scheme to have sex with minors, for which he set aside thousands of dollars per month.

“I don’t understand how you budget $2,000 a month to do this,” U.S. District Judge Pamela Barker told Aiad-Toss, Cleveland.com reported. “The conduct is reprehensible.”

Federal prosecutors said Aiad-Toss intentionally targeted girls in Ashland County — some 90 miles from his Youngstown home — to avoid being spotted by anyone he knew.

He also arranged for his victims to enter hotels via side doors rather than main entrances, court documents show.

The twisted encounters also involved more than one juvenile victim at a time. Video obtained by investigators showed Aiad-Toss inside one hotel with three young girls, as well as in a car days later with three victims, federal prosecutors said.

Aaid-Toss, who was arrested in July 2019, pleaded guilty in February to seven counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of child exploitation. In addition to 22 years in prison, Barker sentenced him Thursday to a lifetime of supervised release and $90,800 in fines.

Aiad-Toss’ attorney, meanwhile, told Barker he “saved countless lives” as an emergency room physician, but said he accepted responsibility for his actions, Cleveland.com reported.

“He will spend the next 22 years wondering and regretting,” attorney Darin Thompson said. “He has nothing.”

Aiad-Toss was arrested at an airport in Florida while returning from a trip to Peru, WKBN reported.

At the time, he was contracted to work as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman. His medical license was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio State Medical Board in December 2019, according to the report.

