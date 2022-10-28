Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street

The former head of New York City’s embattled public transit system was randomly punched in the face near a Manhattan subway stop on Friday, according to media reports, an incident that comes as violence continues to put straphangers on edge.

Sarah Feinberg was standing on the corner of 21st Street and 6th Avenue when a suspect approached her and hit her with a closed fist, Fox New York reported.

The suspect fled the area on foot and no arrest has been made, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. Feinberg declined medical attention but had swelling on her face.

“Obviously I’m grateful the assault was not more serious, but I don’t think there’s any question there’s just far, far too much of these kinds of attacks, and much more serious ones, happening,” she told The New York Post.

Feinberg was appointed interim president of the city’s Metropolitan Transit Authority in March 2020 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She stepped down in July following opposition to her being nominated to become the MTA chairperson.

Friday’s incident is one of a long list of violent crimes plaguing the city’s subway system as violent attacks have become more commonplace. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has promised to flood the subways with police in response.

“We’re going to deal with those crimes that take place, and we’re going to continue to work on those six felony crimes a day that we’re witnessing,” he said Wednesday of the transit system, the New York Post reported.

In September, a woman was randomly attacked and brutally beaten in a Queens subway station. A homeless man has been arrested for the assault.

“The mayor said we would have much more cops in the subway, and the cops specifically would be patrolling the subways because that’s where the worst of the crimes we are having. Especially at places like Howard Beach station,” the victim told the New York Post on Tuesday. “There was no one. Why no protection there?”

Other crimes committed in the transit system include theft, sexual assault, shootings and even murder. Crime is up 45.8% on the public transportation system so far this year compared to the same time frame in 2021, according to the NYPD.