Former Michigan school board president charged after allegedly assaulting treasurer during meeting

The president of a Michigan school board who was ousted from her position after allegedly assaulting the treasurer of the board during a meeting has been charged.

Danielle Green, former president of the Flint Board of Education, allegedly assaulted the board’s treasurer, Laura MacIntyre, during a finance meeting on March 23, according to a statement posted on the school board’s website.

Green was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, as well as disorderly conduct on Monday, according to court documents. She has not been arrested, according to the documents.

MacIntyre was treated for concussion symptoms after the alleged assault and has filed a personal protection order against Green, according to Mlive.

The school board held an emergency meeting on March 23, after the alleged assault, during which a resolution removing Green from her position was passed unanimously.

Charis Lee, the board’s attorney, said that Green can only be removed from the board entirely if she’s convicted of a felony.

During the emergency meeting, MacIntyre said that she filed a police report after the alleged assault by Green took place.

“Let me reiterate, there was no fight, there was no argument, this escalated out of nothing, and very quickly,” MacIntyre said. “It was an attack, it was an assault, and I did file a police report.”

MacIntyre said that Green “grabbed my throat” and slammed her head on the table.

“I was attacked, out of nowhere, for no reason, and there is one person fighting, one person who did the violence, not the board. It wasn’t the board, it was one individual and that one individual grabbed my throat, slammed my head down on the table, punched me repeatedly in the head and the only one who was pointing a finger was that person, was Danielle Green,” MacIntyre said.

Green said that McIntyre allegedly stuck a finger in her face before the situation allegedly turned violent, according to 12 News. She also said that McIntyre pushed her to the limit.

Board members also voted unanimously to have police or security presence at every meeting in the future.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said that Green and MacIntyre were having a disagreement on building new schools when their conversation became heated, before allegedly turning violent.

Lee said police were called following the alleged assault, but Green was not arrested at the scene, according to Mlive.

Fox News Digital reached out to Green and MacIntyre.