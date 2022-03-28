Former Maine gubernatorial candidate and prominent Democrat donor arrested on child porn charges

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A two-time Maine gubernatorial candidate, and prominent political figure and Democratic donor, was released from jail Saturday after making bail following his arrest last week on child porn possession charges.

Eliot Cutler, 75, was arrested by the Maine State Police on March 25 at his Brooklin home, a police spokesperson told Fox News. He is charged with four counts of possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of a minor under 12.

He was released on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at a Hancock County court arraignment on May 3.

Warrants were executed on two of Cutler’s homes earlier in the week. The counts correspond with crimes authorities said Cutler committed from December through March.

Fox News has reached out to his lawyer.

Cutler is an environmental lawyer who has long been involved in politics, working for Democratic Sen. Edmund Muskie and former President Jimmy Carter. He ran for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014, using his personal wealth to fund the campaigns. Both elections were won by Republican Paul LePage.

The Maine GOP tweeted a list of Democrats Cutler has given donations to, including President Biden and former President Barack Obama. The party urged officials to give back the funds.

Cutler was viewed by many as a spoiler in his first run for governor, as some felt his bid helped elect LePage, WCSH-TV reported. Amid the allegations against him, he resigned from the board of the Lerner Foundation last week, foundation Executive Director, Don Carpenter, said on the group’s website.



“We were deeply disturbed to learn about the serious accusations brought against Eliot Cutler today,” he said. “In his former role on the Board of Directors, Eliot was involved in high-level strategy and governance and did not directly interface with students who participated in grant funded programming.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.