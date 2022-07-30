Former Iowa jail employee charged after allegedly having sex with inmate

website maker

A former female employee of an Iowa jail is facing criminal charges after authorities say she engaged in sexual activity with an inmate.

Investigators say that former Tama County Jail Employee Kayla Bergom, 27, is being accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard of the jail on multiple occasions while she was an employee, KCRG-TV reported.

Bergom is facing three counts of sexual misconduct.

The sexual activity reportedly happened between September 2020 and April 2021.

Bergom’s trial is set to begin on August 12 and Bergom has pleaded not guilty, The Gazette reported.

Bergom reportedly resigned after the incident which is believed to have taken place with a 29-year-old inmate.

The investigation was completed in March and was reportedly started following a complaint from a county employee.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation handled the case.

