Former Indiana police officer pleads guilty to beating prisoner

A former northern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to beating of a prisoner who was handcuffed to a chair.

Former Elkhart Police Department Officer Corey Newland entered the plea in U.S. District Court last week as part of a plea agreement under which he would be sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The beating captured by surveillance video occurred on Jan. 12, 2018, after the prisoner spat in the direction of Newland and another officer.

Newland admitted that he knew at the time that his use of force was unjustified and unlawful.

The plea agreement also states Newland should make restitution to the victim in an amount to be determined by the court.