Former ICE detainee dressed as delivery driver kills 3 inside home with kids present: police

A man who was previously detained by ICE has been charged with brutally murdering three people in a drug-related incident inside a home in Minnesota on Friday, as two children under the age of 5 looked on.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, with intent, for the killings inside a suburban Minneapolis house, where he reportedly used his seasonal UPS uniform to pose as a worker to gain access along with two accomplices.

Mingo, of Fridley, made his first court appearance Monday and was denied a public defender. He has been jailed on a $5 million bond.

The victims, who were all shot in the head, have been identified as Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42; her son, Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20; and her husband, Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39. All were residents of Coon Rapids.

The horrific incident unfolded at around 12:25 p.m. on Friday when Coon Rapids Police Department, Blaine Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence near the 200 block of 94th Ave NW in Coon Rapids.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found two adult males and one female adult dead inside the residence.

Video footage from outside the home showed three people leaving what was identified as Mingo’s car on Friday and entering the home, police said. Two were dressed as delivery drivers, and one carried a cardboard box as if he were delivering a package, according to authorities.

Footage from a home camera showed the suspect identified as Mingo, dressed in a UPS-style uniform, leading a man at gunpoint into a bedroom where a woman and two children — ages 2 and 4 — were located, according to a police description of the video. They were the children of Estrada and Jungwirth.

Inside, Mingo reportedly held the two adults at gunpoint and demanded money before forcing the two adults and the children out of the room.

The suspect then returned with just the woman, Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, and shot her at point-blank range in the head.

“The older child can be seen entering the bedroom shortly thereafter, crying hysterically,” Coon Rapids police wrote in a probable cause statement. “Another subsequent video shows the younger child enter the bedroom to check out the female until the older child pulls the younger child away from the deceased female’s body and out of the room.”

One of the male victims was found in a doorway while the other man was found in an office in the house.

The criminal complaint makes no mention of charges against the other two suspects who entered the home.

The Minnesota Star-Tribune reports that a search warrant affidavit filed Monday ties Trejo Estrada’s drug dealing to the killings. The document, filed by a member of a Twin Cities violent crime enforcement team, alleges that Trejo Estrada had been trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine and sending large amounts of money “numerous times to various individuals in Mexico.”

The publication reported that within hours of the killings, law enforcement searched a storage unit Trejo Estrada rented in Golden Valley and seized psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, meth and an unspecified white powder, the affidavit disclosed.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that victim Reyes-Jungwirth was supposed to be at work Friday at his landscaping job, but his boss gave him the day off since things were slow.

“Jorge was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Reyes-Jungwirth’s close friend Jack Heidelberg told the Star-Tribune.

Police said Mingo had been employed at UPS until early January. They found a UPS delivery uniform top and vest in a backpack in Mingo’s vehicle. Fingerprints on the cardboard box brought into the home match Mingo’s, according to police.

UPS spokesperson Karen Tomaszewski Hill told The AP in an email that Mingo was a seasonal employee “who only worked for the company for a short time” until mid-January.

Mingo has a 2020 conviction in federal court in Minnesota for being a felon in possession of a gun. He also has previous felony convictions in Illinois for aggravated battery as well as two weapons-related offenses.

A 2019 Minnesota court document shows he had been detained by ICE at Fort Snelling.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for details about his detention but did not immediately receive a response.

In Minnesota, second-degree murder, with intent, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

