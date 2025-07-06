Former Houston appointee claims flood-ravaged Camp Mystic is ‘Whites-only’ in viral video

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former appointee to a Houston city board recently came under fire for claiming that a Texas summer camp devastated by flooding was “White-only, conservative [and] Christian.”

Sade Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board, made the unverified claims about Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, in a TikTok video this weekend.

The office of Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed to Fox News Digital that Perkins posted the video. She was appointed by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, and her term expired in January 2025.

In her video, Perkins began by predicting that she was “probably gonna get canceled for this.”

CAMP MYSTIC DIRECTOR DIES WHILE TRYING TO SAVE KIDS DURING TEXAS FLOODING

“But Camp Mystic is a Whites-only girls Christian camp,” Perkins continued. “They don’t even have a token Asian, they don’t have a Token Black person, it is a all White, White-only conservative Christian camp.”

“If you ain’t White, you ain’t right,” she claimed. “You ain’t getting in, you ain’t going, period.”

Perkins added, “It’s not to say that we don’t want the girls to be found, whatever girls that are missing… but you best believe, especially in today’s political climate, if this were a group of Hispanic girls….this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting. No one would give a f–k.”

The former appointee said that she intended “no shade” for the girls who were missing or killed due to the flood, and said that she “hope[s] they all get found,” but suggested that there was too much sympathy for them.

“They want you to have sympathy for these people. They want to get out of your bed and to come out of your home and to go find these people and to donate your money to go to find these people,” Perkins said in the video.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN REUNITES WITH DAUGHTERS AFTER TEXAS CAMP FLOODING, THANKS ‘COUNTLESS HEROES’

“Meanwhile, they are deporting your family members. Meanwhile, they’re setting up concentration camps and prisons for your family members. And I need you all to keep that in mind before you all get out there and put on your rain boots and go find these little girls.”

Speaking to Fox News, Whitmire’s office said that Perkins would not be reappointed to the board, and called her comments “deeply inappropriate.”

“The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing,” the statement from the mayor’s office read.

“Mayor John Whitmire will not reappoint her and is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least 80 deaths have been confirmed from the catastrophic flood as of Sunday, a large number being children. At least 10 campers from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Fox News Digital’s Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.