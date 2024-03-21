Former FBI agent accused of ‘revenge porn’ with hidden cameras could have upwards of 80 victims: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Prosecutors believe a former FBI agent facing Peeping Tom allegations could have recorded upwards of 80 women in sex acts without their knowledge, according to a local news report.

Mark Allan Wells of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 45, was removed from duty at the Tulsa Federal Bureau of Investigation office last May after three women, including Wells’ ex-wife, came forward accusing him of recording them without their knowledge during sex acts and distributing those videos.

A search of Wells’ laptop uncovered 55 photo albums, including about 2,245 photos and videos that appeared to be secretly recorded, with approximately 75% of them being sexual in nature, according to an affidavit reviewed by Fox 23.

Although investigators found Nest cameras, no secret cameras were located in Wells’ home, 2 News reported, and a fake smoke detector was found in his upstairs bedroom, but no camera was found inside.

Wells initially faced three criminal charges. However, in light of building evidence, he was handed two felony Peeping Tom charges and 11 misdemeanors for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images at his Wednesday court appearance, Oklahoma 2 News reported.

Some of the women whose sexual photos/videos were sent have been identified, while others have not, investigators said.

Police found at least eight recipients, men and women, of the ill-gotten pornography, according to Fox 23.

One victim said Wells bragged about his library of nude photos, showing her a large photo album with multiple sub-albums titled with individual women’s names, according to Oklahoma 2 News. That woman broached contact with one of the women pictured and the two filed reports.

Before the album was discovered, Wells denied that claim in an interview with police.

“I can’t imagine why I would brag to someone I was in an exclusive relationship with about having naked photos of other women,” Wells said, according to Fox 23. “That’s not something I would do.”

Tulsa Police also spoke to Wells’ ex-wife, who told them she “found a hidden camera on a bookshelf in their guest bedroom,” and that he would record her without her knowledge or permission, the outlet reported.

Savanna Smith, Wells’ ex-fiancee, said she was totally blindsided by the ordeal. She told Oklahoma 2 News she planned to marry him and that “he was going to be the father figure in [her] kid’s life.”

“At the time I was totally oblivious and it was a whirlwind since then finding out who he was as a person,” Smith told the outlet. “An alias Facebook reached out to me and kind of let me in on who he really was. Of course, I did not want to believe it.”

Morgan Ballou, one of the three women who initially reported Wells’ alleged sex crimes, previously dated the former FBI agent for several years, Fox 23 reported. According to Oklahoma Northern District Court records, she has also filed a civil case against Wells for $150,000 in damages.

She was scheduled to testify against Wells in court on Wednesday, but he waived a right to a preliminary hearing, Oklahoma 2 News reported.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to see him,” she told the outlet. “The detectives told me more women started calling in after seeing the news, and they were able to identify more of the previously unidentified women.”

“One day, I hope to get to a point where I feel irrelevance toward him, but right now, it’s disgust,” she said.

Wells’ next court hearing is scheduled for April 1, and he is currently free on bond, according to court records. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement last May, the FBI wrote that Wells’ “alleged conduct will not be tolerated.”

“As soon as the allegation became known, the employee was removed from special agent duties and has been denied access to FBI facilities pending resolution of the matter,” the agency wrote. “We strongly condemn any behavior that falls short of the highest standards. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and all relevant entities who are investigating the matter.”