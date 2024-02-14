Former Detroit police chief ends Republican Senate bid, considers running for mayor

Detroit’s former top cop has given up on his aspirations to be a Republican member of the U.S. Senate.

“This is strictly a business decision,” James Craig told the Associated Press by phone Tuesday. “I’m not leaving because I felt like I didn’t have the support. But from a business end, you need funds to run a campaign.”

The decision came just over four months after launching his campaign.

Craig was among the more high-profile candidates in the Republican field when he announced his campaign in October, and he had been looking to win former President Trump’s endorsement.

Craig’s senatorial campaign had trouble gaining momentum, however, as he had raised only $60,581 by the end of 2023 – well behind other Senate candidates – according to the latest finance reports filed last month.

Republican hopefuls are attempting to Rep. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring as the Senate’s third-highest-ranking Democrat. While Michigan is considered a swing state, the GOP has not won a Senate race since 1994.

Craig’s exit from the race thins a crowded GOP field that includes former U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer. Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler is also running.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is considered the favorite to win the nomination, leading her party in fundraising with a $11.7 million haul between her campaign launch in February 2023 until the end of the year.

Craig has been seeking political office since he stopped overseeing officers in the Motor City in 2021 after eight years. He was also a leading GOP candidate for governor in 2022 before fraudulent signatures on campaign paperwork derailed his campaign.

He told the AP he is now “strongly considering” running in Detroit’s mayoral election next year.

Current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a democrat, has not yet announced if he plans to run for a fourth term, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.