Ford Mustangs stolen from Detroit-area assembly plant, leading Michigan police on chase

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan State Police announced Thursday that one suspect is in custody and three Ford Mustangs have been recovered after “four to five” of the sports cars were stolen this morning from a Detroit-area factory.

The pursuit for the vehicles began around 3:20 a.m. after the Flat Rock Police Department notified area authorities of “four to five stolen mustangs being taken from the Flat Rock assembly plant,” according to investigators.

Officers from the nearby Woodhaven Police Department first observed suspects attempting to fill the Mustangs with gas, however, they “fled upon seeing the officers,” Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

Troopers eventually detained the driver of a 2022 Shelby GT500 after the individual ran out of gas and drove “up the grass embankment of I-96” in Detroit, police added.

NYPD REPORTS 51% SURGE IN CAR THEFTS

“[A] trooper blocked the Shelby from rolling back onto the freeway with the front of his patrol car causing minor patrol car front end damage,” Michigan State Police’s Metro Detroit Division said. “The lone occupant (driver) of the Shelby was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.”

VIDEO SHOWS ‘SCARED’ CALIFORNIA SAM’S CLUB SHOPPERS EVACUATE OVER REPORTS OF POSSIBLE GUNMAN

Responding officers then were notified by a tow truck driver of an “Orange Shelby GT500 abandoned on N/B I-75 near Livernois,” suspected to run out of gas.

A Red Shelby GT500 also was found abandoned in another part of Detroit, believed to have suffered the same predicament, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The three stolen Shelby GT500 vehicles were towed and preserved for evidence,” according to State Police, while the investigation remains ongoing.

BAIL FAIL: TEEN RELEASED AFTER ALLEGEDLY FIRING SHOTS OUTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL

“Great job of the troops recovering these vehicles and ensuring no one was hurt in the process,” it added.