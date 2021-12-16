Food truck owner parks in middle of tornado wreckage, gives free meals to tornado first responders, victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. – A restaurant owner parked her food truck in the middle of tornado wreckage to hand out free hot meals to first responders, victims and anyone else in need in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“What we’re doing is a really small part – I don’t feel like we’re doing near as much as some of these men and women that are in the trenches and physically out there finding people, helping people relocate,” Infinity Farms owner Amber Hayes told Fox News.

Tornadoes tore through multiple states Friday and Saturday, killing at least 88 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 74 people died in Kentucky, the state hit hardest, with at least 100 people missing. President Biden arrived Wednesday morning in Kentucky to tour the damage.

Hayes and her employees, normally based in nearby La Center, Kentucky, arrived in Mayfield on Sunday “to serve hot meals to all of the workers, anyone that’s displaced from their home,” Hayes told Fox News as staff from the Mayfield police and fire departments, EMTs and locals gathered outside her truck.

“Being a part of these communities my entire life – when we came over the hill yesterday morning and the sun was coming up, it was like walking into a war zone,” Hayes said.

“For us, this is our gift,” she told Fox News. “If we can share it with others, that’s what we’re going to do.”

“It’s turned from a one-day trip into a several week trip,” she continued. “We’ll be here for a few weeks to try to help get through.”

Hayes, who owns the restaurant with her husband, said the amount of gratitude they’ve received gives her “great hope that humanity is still alive. There’s more good here than there is bad, even in the destruction.”

Hayes felt thankful for the food and cash donations Infinity Farms received from members in the community and organizations that partnered with them to help funding.