Flynn judge appoints lawyer who has openly criticized Trump administration's 'political influence' in the case

Flynn judge calls in anti-Trump lawyer to argue against government’s motion to dismiss

The federal judge in the Michael Flynn case issued an unusual order Wednesday, appointing a law firm partner to present arguments opposing prosecutors’ motion to dismiss the case and consider whether Trump’s former national security adviser should be held in contempt for perjury.

However, the partner has openly criticized the Trump administration’s handling of Flynn’s case, raising concerns that he was selected to improperly bolster presiding D.C. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan’s efforts to keep the Flynn case alive.

Sullivan has previously suggested Flynn may have committed treason in a 2018 courtroom outburst, and critics say he seemingly confused key details about Flynn’s overseas lobbying work. The precise reasons for the perjury review were not clear in Sullivan’s order.

The law firm partner Sullivan appointed is John Gleeson, a retired federal judge who is now a partner at the international law firm Debevoise & Plimpton. He was specifically appointed as an “amicus curiae,” or friend of the court. Gleeson penned an op-ed in The Washington Post this week apparently pre-judging the Flynn case, writing that “the [Flynn] record reeks of improper political influence.”

“So if the court finds dismissal would result in a miscarriage of justice, it can deny the motion, refuse to permit withdrawal of the guilty plea and proceed to sentencing,” Gleeson wrote. Click here for more on our top story.

Biden, Comey, Obama chief of staff included in declassified list of officials who sought to ‘unmask’ Flynn

Top Obama administration officials purportedly requested to “unmask” the identity of former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the presidential transition period, according to a list of names from that controversial process made public on Wednesday.

The list was declassified in recent days by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and then sent to GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, who made the documents public. The roster features top-ranking figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden — a detail already being raised by the Trump campaign in the bare-knuckle 2020 presidential race where Biden is now the Democrats’ presumptive nominee.

The list also includes then-FBI Director James Comey, then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Obama’s then-chief of staff Denis McDonough. The declassified list specifically showed officials who “may have received Lt. Gen Flynn’s identity in response to a request processed between 8 November 2016 and 31 January 2017 to unmask an identity that had been generically referred to in an NSA foreign intelligence report,” the document, obtained by Fox News, reads. Click here for more.

Fox Business Exclusive: Trump ‘totally’ disagrees with Fauci on school reopening

President Trump says he wants to see schools reopen as state economies begin to slowly reopen in phases, despite concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks being voiced by top advisers.

In an exclusive interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, the president responded to top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fears that spikes during the reopening process could turn into outbreaks if activities, like schooling, resume too quickly.

“So [Dr.] Anthony [Fauci] is a good person, a very good person – I’ve disagreed with him,” Trump said. “We have to get the schools open, we have to get our country open, we have to open our country. Now we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible. We can’t keep going on like this. … You’re having bedlam already in the streets, you can’t do this. We have to get it open. I totally disagree with him on schools.” Click here for more.

FBI seizes Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone after serving search warrant, report says.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court strikes down governor’s ‘safer at home’ order.

NYC health head rejected NYPD mask plea: ‘I don’t give 2 rats’ a–es about your cops.’

US weekly jobless benefits to stay elevated as coronavirus layoffs widen.

Coronavirus wrecks many state budgets, could trigger deep cuts.

Intelsat files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Laura Ingraham rips several Democratic officials who she says are acting like “frauds” or “tyrants” during the coronavirus shutdown.

