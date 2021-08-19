The suspect who surrendered to police after an hourslong bomb scare in front of Washington, D.C.‘s Library of Congress is a North Carolina man and gun collector who had been dealing with “issues,” police officials and reports revealed Thursday afternoon.

Floyd Ray Roseberry exited his black pick-up truck approximately five hours after he pulled onto the sidewalk near Independence Avenue and First Street around 9:15 a.m., causing 911 callers to report a disturbance, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Thomas Manger told reporters at about 2:30 p.m.

No charges have been announced against the Grover, North Carolina man, who is 49 and is married, according to officials and local reports. Federal and local investigators visited Roseberry’s home on Thursday, sources told Fox News.

Video obtained by Fox News shows Roseberry slowly exiting the vehicle and kneeling to the ground.