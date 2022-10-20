Florida’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 19
These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash4Life: 20-29-30-48-59, Cash Ball: 4
Double Play: 06-18-21-28-33-45
Fantasy 5: 06-22-30-33-35
Lotto: 11-23-27-29-31-33
Estimated jackpot: $22,500,000
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Pick 2 Evening: 5-6, FB: 5
Pick 2 Midday: 8-6, FB: 2
Pick 3 Evening: 4-0-5, FB: 5
Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-9, FB: 2
Pick 4 Evening: 9-3-3-1, FB: 5
Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-8-3, FB: 2
Pick 5 Evening: 7-4-2-3-4, FB: 5
Pick 5 Midday: 7-3-1-3-1, FB: 2
Powerball: 06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $550,000,000