FOX News 

Florida’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 19

These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash4Life: 20-29-30-48-59, Cash Ball: 4

Double Play: 06-18-21-28-33-45

Fantasy 5: 06-22-30-33-35

Lotto: 11-23-27-29-31-33

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

Estimated jackpot: $22,500,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

Pick 2 Evening: 5-6, FB: 5

Pick 2 Midday: 8-6, FB: 2

The Mega Million’s estimated jackpot is $30,000,000.

Pick 3 Evening: 4-0-5, FB: 5

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-9, FB: 2

Pick 4 Evening: 9-3-3-1, FB: 5

Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-8-3, FB: 2

Pick 5 Evening: 7-4-2-3-4, FB: 5

Pick 5 Midday: 7-3-1-3-1, FB: 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Powerball: 06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $550,000,000