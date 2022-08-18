FOX News 

Florida’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 17

These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash4Life: 31-33-39-48-53, Cash Ball: 3

Double Play: 11-12-15-16-37-43

Fantasy 5: 09-10-14-24-31

Lotto: 05-11-20-24-29-35

Estimated jackpot: $5,750,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Pick 2 Evening: 9-8, FB: 7

Pick 2 Midday: 9-1, FB: 5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-1-9, FB: 7

The Mega Million’s estimated jackpot is $99,000,000.

Pick 3 Midday: 4-1-0, FB: 5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-2-4-3, FB: 7

Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-2-0, FB: 5

Pick 5 Evening: 0-2-2-5-9, FB: 7

Pick 5 Midday: 9-1-3-3-2, FB: 5

Powerball: 23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000