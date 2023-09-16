Florida women drunkenly tossed baby in air ‘like a toy’ at bar, charged with child abuse, police say

Two women drunkenly tossed a baby back and forth “like a toy” at a Florida bar, ultimately breaking his arm, authorities said.

Sierrah Newell, 20, and Brianna Lafoe, 19, are each charged with child abuse in connection with the Thursday incident at a Coyote Ugly bar in Daytona Beach, according to an arrest affidavit. Police initially officers responded to reports of two women throwing a child back and forth while four feet apart, up in the air and turning him upside down, the report said.

Newell, who was on crutches, allegedly threatened to hit bystanders. When a witness approached Lafoe, she threatened her as well, authorities said. Lafoe then allegedly flipped the baby, grabbed the child by the ankles and turned him upside down.

When officers watched a video recorded by the witness, they saw Newell sitting on the ground while Lafoe was swinging the baby up and down over hard concrete, the affidavit states.

She then allegedly struck the woman initially recording the incident on the right arm with an open hand.

The report noted that Lafoe and Newell are under 21, and were both intoxicated. The child was taken to a hospital and sustained red marks on his back and a mark that appeared on X-rays to indicate a broken arm.

The hospital was waiting for a specialist to determine the extent of the child’s injuries. The report didn’t disclose the identity of the baby’s parents, but Newell’s mother was at the scene during the incident.

The state Department of Children and Families is conducting a background check to see if she can take custody of the child. In addition to the child abuse charge, Lafoe is also charged with battery.