Florida woman was shoplifting when her car with 2 children inside burst into flames, police say

A Florida woman was shoplifting inside a retail store when she left two children unattended in a vehicle that burst into flames, police said.

Alicia Moore, 24, an Orlando resident, is charged with aggravated child neglect and arson, FOX Orlando reported.

On May 26, Moore parked her car outside a Dillard’s department store at the Oviedo Mall and left two children “who could not care for themselves” inside the vehicle, authorities said.

She then went into the store and began shoplifting with a man, police said.

After about an hour, Moore left the store and found her vehicle engulfed in flames. She dropped the stolen items before leaving the store, the news report said.

Witnesses saw the car on fire and rescued the children inside.

One child suffered first-degree burns to her face and ears.

Authorities are not sure what started the fire.