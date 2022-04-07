Florida woman threatening Walmart customers with knife tasered by police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida law enforcement released a video of a deputy deploying a Taser on a woman who was high on meth and wielding a knife at customers in a Walmart, according to police.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that McGowan entered the business wielding a brick and began threatening customers as she was walking around. She then located a pocket knife for sale and began opening the packaging with a pair of scissors from the store,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday, accompanied by a video of the scene.

Officials say Brandy McGowan, 32, entered the Walmart in Summerfield, located a little more than an hour northwest of Orlando, on March 30. Law enforcement responded to calls of a woman “threatening customers and store employees with a brick and a knife” at about 1:30 p.m.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF CALLING 911 TO HAVE METH TESTED FOR AUTHENTICITY, AUTHORITIES SAY

Deputy Christopher Witte and Crimes Detective Pamela Thomas found McGowan in the clothing section of the Walmart brandishing the knife and making “incoherent statements.”

Witte, who appears to be holding a handgun, is heard in the body camera footage demanding she drop the knife but McGowan did not comply.

“Drop the knife. Drop the knife now,” Witte says repeatedly in the video.

FLORIDA MAN BUSTED WITH METH AND COKE WRAPPED AROUND HIS PENIS, TELLS COPS IT’S NOT HIS

It appears he switches his gun for his taser before deploying it on McGowan, which “successfully disarmed her and provided an opportunity to place her in handcuffs,” according to the sheriff’s office.

After the arrest, it was discovered that McGowan had ingested “approximately four grams of methamphetamine earlier in the day.”

She was taken to a local hospital before being transported to the Marion County Jail. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was held at the county jail on a $1,000 bond.