Florida woman thinks she saw a 'small dinosaur' running through yard, social media debates

A woman in Florida’s Palm Coast said her security camera captured footage last week of a dinosaur-like creature running across her yard, according to a report Sunday.

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way,” Cristina Ryan told FOX 35 Orlando. “Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur.”

The brief footage captures a few seconds of what appears to be a creature with a thick tail dashing through the yard. Ryan says everyone she shared the footage with believes it looks like a baby dino.

“Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense — since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? Lol. I’m sticking with raptor myself,” she joked, according to the station.

Users on social media speculated on what the creature actually is.

“Looks like a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard!” one person wrote

“Unless Fred Flintstone lost control of Dino, that’s someone’s pet on a leash,” another replied.

“Jurassic World is for real!!!!” another wrote.

The Twitter account for Universal Orlando Resort also joined in on the fun. A new ride, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is scheduled to open in June at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

“Quickly counts all of the raptors,” the account tweeted.