Florida woman stabs man in wild Wawa rampage, before threatening employees and smashing computers: police

A Florida woman went on a wild rampage at a Wawa location and allegedly stabbed a man with a large knife before committing other crimes, police said.

Christina Marie Crane, 37, was charged with attempted felony murder, criminal mischief and aggravated assault, according to FOX 13 Tampa. She was also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Pinellas Park Police Department told FOX 13 that the incident took place at a Wawa on Gandy Boulevard at around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities believe that the suspect was under the influence at the time and in a state of “excited delirium” when she entered the store.

FLORIDA TEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY POINTING LASER AT SHERIFF’S HELICOPTER: ‘HE’S BLINDING OUR PILOT’

Crane allegedly took a fixed blade knife from the deli and stabbed a man with it, causing him to bleed. He suffered a minor abrasion in his left hand.

After leaving the Wawa, authorities said the suspect went inside an office and raised the knife over a female employee’s head. She reportedly told the office worker, “I will kill you.”

FORMER GOP CONGRESSMAN CRASHES INTO FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL VEHICLE IN ALLEGED ROAD RAGE INCIDENT: REPORT

Crane is also accused of swinging the knife that nearly struck another female office worker. She also reportedly smashed computer monitors in the office, causing what amounted to over $1,000 worth of property damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Pinellas Park Police Department for more information about the case, but no new details were available.