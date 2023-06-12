Florida woman shot 11 times in domestic argument escapes to neighbor’s house, deputies find suspect dead

A suspected gunman was found dead inside a Florida home after a woman who was shot 11 times during a domestic argument escaped to a neighbor’s house, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on North Street in unincorporated Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded after the neighbor called 911.

“It’s amazing, you think about someone who’s been shot that many times and is still able to walk out of her house, walk across the street to a neighbor, and tell them what happened,” Chief Deputy Paul Halle told reporters at the scene.

Halle said the victim, who is not being publicly identified, was shot twice in the head, and multiple times in the torso and thigh area. She was rushed to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.

Deputies learned the suspected gunman, later identified as 65-year-old Wayne Lovell Dew, was still inside the home, and that there may be rifles and pistols in the house, Halle said.

Negotiators spent about seven hours trying to get Dew to surrender and leave the home.

When Dew did not surrender, authorities used specialized equipment and tactics to enter the home and found Dew with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dew was pronounced dead at the scene.

Resident Kayla McClure told FOX13 Tampa that the situation was “scary.”

“It’s stuff you see on TV you don’t really think it’s going to be in your backyard,” she said.

Halle said Dew had a previous misdemeanor larceny charge and a felony domestic incident in which he strangled the victim in 2016.

No further details were immediately provided.