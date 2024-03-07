Florida woman ‘instigated, jeered and intervened’ in student school bus fight in wild melee video: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Florida woman allegedly unleashed a flurry of punches on a student during a fight at a bus stop moments after she shouted for one of the girls to “beat her a–,” cellphone video shows.

The wild melee on March 1 started as an argument between two students that quickly escalated into a fistfight, which drew the attention of other students and adults.

That included Taityana Duffy, 28, who “instigated, jeered and intervened” in the fight by allegedly throwing punches of her own, said Haines Police Chief Greg Goreck, who identified Duffy as one of the student’s guardians.

“The involvement of an adult in encouraging and participating in a teenage fight at a bus stop is unacceptable and deeply concerning,” Goreck said. “This behavior not only escalates violence but also fails our community’s expectation of an adult’s responsibility to help safeguard our children.”

FLORIDA FLOODS SPRING BREAK HOT SPOTS WITH STATE TROOPERS IN ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ CRACKDOWN ‘ON MAYHEM

A segment of the brawl was played in a video statement by Goreck, which included cellphone footage of the fight that was mostly blurred and bleeped.

It starts with two students – one in a red sweatshirt and another wearing a gray shirt – pushing and shoving, but they were quickly separated by adults and other students.

HIDDEN CAMERA WARNING FOR TRAVELERS IN HOTELS, RENTALS: WHAT TO KNOW

But the brawl continues when one of the students – in the gray shirt – goes after a different target, a female student in a blue shirt, who was pinned to the ground and hit with several closed-fist blows.

Duffy – seen in a gray sweater and black shorts – allegedly records the fight and yells, “Beat her a–,” according to police.

WATCH FULL VIDEO OF FIGHT

One of the students – in a red hoodie – pushes the attacker off the female student, the video shows, which is when Duffy is seen allegedly grabbing the student and yelling, “Get the f— off her.”

That’s when the video ended and the police chief resumed his statement.

FORT LAUDERDALE BRACES FOR WILD SPRING BREAK WITH FREE ROOFIE DRINK TESTS, DUI ALTERNATIVES

Officers arrived after the dust cleared, but Duffy and an unnamed student (because of her age) were arrested and charged with battery, according to the chief.

“As you saw, this was a pretty intense situation. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, and everyone was able to walk away except for the two individuals who were criminally charged,” Goreck said.

“These kinds of actions are not tolerated by the Haines City Police Department. The bus stop is an extension of the schools, and the students should feel safe enough to go to the bus stop, get on the bus and go to school and return home without fear of being attacked by other students, let alone another parent.”

The chief said officers will patrol the bus stops in the city.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Haines City Police Department asks anyone with additional information to call police at (863) 421-3636.

For those wishing to provide information anonymously, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at (888) 400-8477.