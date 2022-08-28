Florida woman dances through field sobriety test: video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite efforts to put on a show, a Florida woman was arrested after apparently dancing during a field sobriety test following a car crash.

The incident, caught on a Pinellas County deputy’s body cam video –which was recently released — happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in April.

An arrest report says 38-year-old Amy Harrington of Madeira Beach broke into “ballet” and “Irish folk dance moves” during the walk and turn and one leg stand portions of a field sobriety test.

She was pulled over by deputies for allegedly rear-ending a vehicle on Gulf Boulevard, and showed “multiple signs of impairment” once deputies made contact with her.

Harrington reportedly had slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unsteady on her feet. The deputy smelled alcohol on Harrington, who refused to provide a breath test.

The body camera video shows a deputy giving Harrington instructions to walk along a yellow line.

When asked if she understood the directions, Harrington said “yes” but also that she thought they were “ridiculous.”

The video shows Harrington starting the test, but breaking into jig once she steps off the line.

“When the deputy asked Harrington again to walk along the yellow line, she said, ‘Oh my God! You sound like my [expletive] ballet coach,’ before breaking into another dance,” FOX 13 Tampa reports.

After nearly eight minutes of refusing to follow directions and dancing instead, Harrington was arrested.

Deputies found a white foam cup with a light yellow liquid and orange that smelled of alcohol in the center cup holder of her car. Testing confirmed it was alcohol.

Harrington was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to testing. She was previously arrested in March 2019 in Pinellas County for refusing a breath alcohol test.