Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day’ at local board meeting

A woman in Florida went to a local board meeting to advocate for a new “Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day.”

The woman, who identified herself as Ashley Cream, said at the Boca Raton, Florida, Planning & Zoning board meeting on Thursday that Florida has the “largest per capita population of sugar daddies in the US.”

“Miami, Palm Beach and Boca lies the most concentrated populace of these aged benefactors,” the woman said with an elderly man behind her.

“Let us celebrate these giving generous Samaritans as I stand before you requesting that you do carry a sugar daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day on March 10th to honor those who have given us so much,” Cream said.

She said that “sugar daddies” and “yes, even sugar mommies” are “responsible for college educations, cars, homes, vans, jets…and the occasional body enhancement.”

The woman said that “sugar daddies” help support “our local economy.”

When informed by Planning & Zoning Board chair Arnold Sevell that her concern was a “city council issue,” the woman responded “I really just wanted to address this issue here today because I think it’s a very important issue.”

“You guys look amazing. Love you all. Bye,” the woman said, proceeding to push the elderly man in the wheelchair out of the room.