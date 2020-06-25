Florida woman called 911 four times because she just needed a ride, cops say

A Florida woman who called 911 four times Wednesday to ask for a ride to a nearby city was given a lift to jail instead, authorities said.

Sarah Alameh, 31, of Eagle Lake, which is 60 miles southwest of Orlando, was charged with misuse of 911, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Alameh first called the emergency response line at 2:45 a.m. and said “hello” before hanging up, the department said. Officers went to the location of the call and didn’t find anyone. She made a second call at 3 a.m. and the call disconnected.

Officers responded to the same location and found Alameh in a hospital parking lot. She told an officer she was the woman who called and needed a ride to another city

One officer warned her that 911 is for emergency calls only and told her to leave the property unless she needed medical help. Alameh walked away and called 911 again to complain about the officer.

“This time, she wanted to complain that the officer didn’t give her the service she needed — a taxpayer-sponsored taxi ride,” the Facebook post reads. “AGAIN, the officers told her she needed to be on her way and not to call 9-1-1 if she did not have an emergency.”

“Can you guess what happened again?” the post continued. “Of course you can — another 9-1-1 call came from the same number.”

Officers responded and took Alameh to Polk County Jail.